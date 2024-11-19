No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

UK: We Could Recognize Palestinian State without Deal with ‘Israel’

UK: We Could Recognize Palestinian State without Deal with ‘Israel’
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced that his country could recognize a Palestinian state without a final deal being reached with “Israel”.

“Recognizing Palestine as a state can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” he said.

Cameron further stated: “It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real.”

“What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own,” he added.

In parallel, the British official described the first step as a “pause” in the war between Hamas and “Israel”.

“You can’t have a two-state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for October 7,” he said.

This comes after reports that the US is reviewing a possible shift in policy to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israel Palestine Gaza britain cameron

Comments

  1. Related News
The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

one month ago
UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

2 months ago
Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

2 months ago
UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-11-2024 Hour: 10:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot