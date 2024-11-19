- Home
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Syrian army announced that its air defense forces repelled on Friday an “Israeli” aggression that targeted some points south of Damascus and downed a number of the hostile missiles.
“Around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points south of Damascus,” a military source told SANA reporter.
The source further added that the army air defense forces responded to the missile aggression and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material losses.
