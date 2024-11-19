No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 1, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, February 1, 2024

  1. at 9:15 a.m. espionage devices at “Radar” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. at 4:12 pm the “Ramtha” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 03:55 p.m.  Al-Samaqa site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  4. At 21:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of “Zarit” Barracks with missiles, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

