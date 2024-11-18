Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, is due in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for talks on a new ceasefire proposal, as the “Israeli” entity continues its brutal aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh is scheduled to attend a meeting in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the proposal for a six-week truce plan put forward by senior Qatari and Egyptian officials during recent meetings in France.

“The three-stage plan would start with an initial six-week halt to the war that would see more aid deliveries into Gaza,” reports said.

The source further said that there would also be “negotiations around the withdrawal of ‘Israeli’ forces,” with possible additional phases involving more captive-prisoner exchanges.

“The territory’s rebuilding is also among the issues addressed by the deal,” the source said.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Haniyeh confirmed that the movement had received an invitation to visit Cairo in order to reach an “integrated vision” on the new ceasefire proposal and discuss requirements for the implementation of a potential agreement.

Hamas says it is “studying” a new ceasefire proposal, stressing the popular movement’s priority is to end the occupying regime’s aggression.

The Hamas chief said the movement was reviewing the proposal, stressing that its priority is to end the “Israeli” aggression and a full withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza.