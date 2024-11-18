Iraqi Resistance Target Haifa Port with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance forces announced that it has launched a drone attack on the “Israeli” port city of Haifa in retaliation for the Zionist entity’s brutal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the operation in a statement on Thursday, saying Iraqi resistance forces will continue to target the occupying entity until the complete “destruction of enemy strongholds.”

The statement further read: “In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Gaza, our [fighters], using drones, attacked the port of Haifa in our occupied territories in Palestine.”

The operation marks the fourth time the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted Haifa and its vital sites in less than a month.

Last month, the Iraqi resistance pledged a new phase in its operations against the “Israeli” entity and its American patrons, declaring that “more is to come” in solidarity with “our people in Gaza”.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also claimed recent attacks targeting six US-occupied military bases in the region, including one on the Jordan-Syria border that left three American soldiers dead.