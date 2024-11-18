- Home
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
The United States and Britain have conducted new strikes on Yemen as the Arab country continues its maritime campaign in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid an “Israeli” genocide.
Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported that the air raids targeted Yemen’s western provinces of Sa’ada and Hodeida on Wednesday evening and Thursday at dawn, respectively.
Meanwhile, local sources said the American warplanes that bombed Yemen had flown from a US military base in Bahrain.
In a statement, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] stressed that that its aerial assaults had hit an unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] ground control station and 10 one-way drones in Yemen.
It also alleged that the targets “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.”
The operations came after the Yemeni Armed Forces struck American merchant ship KOl with several naval missiles as the vessel was heading to ports in the occupied lands.
Yemeni forces strike an American commercial vessel bound for the occupied Palestinian territories in continued support for war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.
In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to “Israel”, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.
