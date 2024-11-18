By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, January 31, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:35 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers at “Al-Tayhat” Hill with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:45 pm espionage devices at “Hanita” site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Mitat Barracks” with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:35 p.m. a Merkava tank in the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. a building inside which the “Israeli” troops were positioned in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with a Falaq-1 rocket, scoring a direct hit. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which were the raids on Beit Lif and Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m. the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, hitting one of the buildings.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}