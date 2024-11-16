No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

IRG Chief Warns US Against Escalating Regional Tensions: No Threat Will Go Unanswered

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has warned that Iran “will not leave any threat unanswered” as the United States seeks to escalate tensions in West Asia already inflamed by the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday, after US President Joe Biden said he had decided how to respond to a deadly attack on a US occupation base, for which he held Tehran responsible.

“Sometimes, the enemies make threats. And these days too, we hear some threats in the US officials’ rhetoric,” he said at the final session of the national congress of 24,000 martyrs of Tehran Province.

“We tell them [the Americans] that you have tested us and we know each other. We will not leave any threat unanswered.”

The IRG chief stressed that, “We are not seeking war, yet are not afraid of it either.”

The warning echoed that of Iran’s permanent mission to the UN, which said Tehran would "respond decisively" to any attack on its territory, interests, and nationals.

Tensions have ratcheted up in West Asia due to the United States’ support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the brutal Gaza war, which has killed at least 26,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,949 others over the past more than three months.

Salami also said, “Palestine is on a path to victory. The Zionists cannot keep a small territory in a war for months and they will definitely lose.”

Israel Iran GazaStrip IRG

Comments

