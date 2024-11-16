By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 30, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarine” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. the espionage equipment opposite the village of Wazzani, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:03 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Hadab Aita” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were positioned in the “Metula” settlement, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 p.m. the “Dhayra” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}