Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 30, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 30, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hadab Yarine” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. the espionage equipment opposite the village of Wazzani, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:03 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Hadab Aita” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were positioned in the “Metula” settlement, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 p.m. the “Dhayra” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
