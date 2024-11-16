Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has strongly condemned the assassination of Palestinian patients by “Israeli” occupation forces in a hospital in the occupied West Bank, calling on the international community not to remain silent in the face of the “terrorist act.”

Kanani made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, after a unit of undercover “Israeli” special forces fatally shot three young Palestinians inside Ibn Sina Hospital in the west of Jenin earlier in the day.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that such brutal action can pave the way for normalization of organized terrorism in the world, urging the international community not to remain silent and condemn the “Israeli” entity’s “barbaric behavior.”

Kanani further noted it is regrettable that the “Israeli” entity’s supporters are silent in the face of such obvious crimes in medical centers and the continued activity of the Zionist genocide machine.

A unit of undercover “Israeli” special forces fatally shoot three young Palestinians at a hospital in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Reports revealed that members of the “Israeli” hit squad dressed as doctors, nurses, and even civilians went up to the third floor of the Ibn Sina Hospital and shot three young Palestinians dead with guns equipped with silencers before escaping the building.

“This morning three young men were martyred by the bullets of the occupation forces who stormed the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin and shot them,” the Ministry of Health in Ramallah said.

One of the slain Palestinians was undergoing treatment in the hospital for some three months since he was injured by the “Israeli” army.

Hamas said in a statement that “Israel’s” “crimes will not go unanswered,” adding that the killings are a “continuation of the occupation’s ongoing crimes against our people from Gaza to Jenin.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned “in the strongest terms the occupation forces’ assassination of the three young men.”