Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yehya Saree announced on Wednesday that the country’s naval forces fired appropriate naval missiles at the American destroyer, USS Greeley, in the Red Sea.

According to Saree, the operation came in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the American and British aggression against Yemen.

He further reiterated that “All American and British warships in the Red and Arab seas and that are participating in the aggression against our country are targets of our forces.”

“Targeting the American and British warships is part of our legitimate right to defend our country, people, and nation, as well as a confirmation of the continued Yemeni stance in support of Palestine,” Saree concluded.