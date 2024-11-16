Yemen Vows to Put Painful End to US Hegemony in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s defense minister Major General Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi has censured American and British attempts to militarize the Red Sea in support of “Israel’s” continuous genocide on the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that the Yemeni armed forces will put a “painful end” to the US hegemony in the strategic waterway.

Al-Atifi made the remarks in a meeting attended by the country’s top military commanders and defense officials in the capital Sana’a on Tuesday.

This comes as the United States and Britain have been conducting strikes on Yemen in response to attacks by the Yemeni military against “Israeli”-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

“Yemen’s leadership, government, people, army and geography are [more] superior, stronger … to be shaken by the criminal raids of the tripartite American-British-Zionist aggression,” Atifi said.

He further stated “The continuation of the treacherous American-British aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Yemen and destabilizes the security and stability of the region … Yemeni people and their armed forces will not be terrified by America’s internationally banned missiles and bombs.”

Stressing that the US and “Israel” are always a symbol of chaos and destruction, Yemen’s defense minister said the United States is “a terrorist state,” and a sponsor of terrorism and terrorists, which supports ‘Israel’s’ brutality against Palestinians.

“We tell them from the Red Sea that we are the ones who [will] put a painful end to American hegemony, which will mark its end with its own hand,” Atifi said, adding that Yemen’s leadership is “aware of the nature of the challenges, consequences, and repercussions of closing the Red and Arab Seas to the Zionists.”

Atifi also said the US and UK must realize the strength of Yemen’s sovereignty and that the Yemeni armed forces will not allow the Red Sea to be a channel “that feeds the Zionists’ brutality and crimes against our people in Palestine.”