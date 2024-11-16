No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Suspends Military Ops. On US Forces

Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah Suspends Military Ops. On US Forces
9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades] announced the suspension of all its military operations against US troops in the region, in a decision aimed at preventing “any embarrassment” to the Iraqi government, Secretary General of Kata’ib Hezbollah, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement.

Although it will suspend operations on US “occupation forces” in the region, Kata’ib Hezbollah said it would "continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways".

Al-Hamidawi added that Kata’ib Hezbollah would temporarily engage in “passive defense” in response to any potential US action against the group.

The decision follows the killing of three US troops in a drone attack near the Jordan-Syria border. The Pentagon said a final assessment has not been made on who was behind the operation.

US occupation forces in Iraq and Syria have come under attack more than 160 times since the start of the “Israeli” entity’s war against the besieged Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by Palestinian resistance faction on October 7.

Iraq Palestine GazaStrip HezbollahBrigades AlAqsaFlood

