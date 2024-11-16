No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [29/1/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [29/1/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr  Hussein Fadel Awada [Abu Zeinab] from Aitaroun and a resident of Harouf in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Hussein Khalil Hashem [Sajed] from Shebaa in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

