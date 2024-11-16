- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, January 29, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, January 29, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m. the “Hadab Yarin” [occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] Barracks and its surroundings with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with Burkan missiles, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers behind “Jal al-Allam” site with a Falaq rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with rocket artillery.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m. the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Hunin” Fortress with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:10 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Zar'it” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:55 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at "Summaqa" Site with missiles, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:10 p.m. “Biranit” Barracks with two Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Tayhat Hill” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:30 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jordeikh” [Jordah] Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:20 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ramim” Barracks with Falaq-1 rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
