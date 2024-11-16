Undercover “Israeli” Forces Assassinate Three Palestinians inside A Hospital in Jenin

By Staff, Agencies

Undercover “Israeli” special forces assassinated on Tuesday morning three Palestinian young men, including two brothers, inside Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin.

The three slain Palestinians who were martyred by the occupation were identified as siblings Mohammad and Basil Ayman Al-Ghazawi, and Mohammad Walid Jalamna, noting that Basil was previously injured and has actually been receiving treatment in the hospital since October 25, 2023.

Sources from inside the hospital explained that about 10 members of undercover special forces, disguised in civilian clothes, dressed as doctors and nurses, broke into the hospital, headed to the third floor, and assassinated the three young men using silenced pistols.

Palestinian Health minister Mai Al-Kaila called on the United Nations General Assembly, international institutions and human rights organizations to put an end to the series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against Palestinian people and health centers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and to provide the necessary protection for treatment centers and ambulance crews.

Al-Kaila explained in her statement that three young men were martyred by the bullets of the occupation forces, who stormed Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, and shot them inside its departments.

“This crime comes after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces committed a series of crimes against treatment centers and medical staff,” she said.

She further added that international law provides general and special protection for civilian sites, including hospitals, in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention and the First and Second Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 and The Hague of 1954.

The national forces called for a general strike in Jenin following the “Israeli” assassination.