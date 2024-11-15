No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

“Israel” Martyrs 2 New Palestinians in West Bank

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian young man was martyred at Monday dawn by the “Israeli” occupation forces in the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin.

Palestinian sources identified the martyr as Thaer Naeem Hamo, 21, who died after he was shot in the abdomen by bullets from the occupation forces, following persistent attempts to treat him at Al-Hadaf Medical Center.

Hours later, “Israeli” occupation forces martyred a Palestinian a child in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem.

Security sources announced that Rani Yasser Khalaf Al-Shaer, 16, died as a result of being hit by live bullets during the confrontations that broke out in Khirbet Al-Deir area.

They added that the occupation forces didn't allow ambulance crews to reach al-Shaer.

 

Israel Bethlehem west bank jenin

Comments

