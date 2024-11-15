Iraqi Resistance: US Shedding Tears for Slain Soldiers in Jordan While Ignoring Gaza Carnage

By Staff, Agencies

The secretary general of the Iraqi Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada resistance group has censured US expression of deep grief over the loss of three American forces in an attack near the Jordan-Syria border while turning a blind eye to the Gaza carnage.

“While Americans have shown great sadness over the death of the three troops, they are unmoved by the murder and injury of 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of Zionists with US-built munitions,” Abu Alaa al-Walai wrote in a social media post.

He added that Washington’s contradictory behavior dispelled the myth about its self-proclaimed advocacy for human rights and exposed its criminal nature and ugly face to the entire world.

The hypocrisy has got to the point that the US has even lost international sympathy and solidarity, and it is now in isolation, the Iraqi anti-terror resistance figure said.

Three American forces were killed and at least 25 others wounded in a drone attack in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, the United States military said.

US President Joe Biden pledged to “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also said he was “outraged and deeply saddened” by the killing of the three US troops.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, claimed operations targeting three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.

Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington’s singled-out support for the “Israeli” genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

More than 110 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children. Another 64,487 individuals have been wounded as well.

The United States has supplied the entity with weapons and intelligence support and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.