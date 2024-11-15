No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

11 Zionist Ministers Take Part in Far-Right Event Calling for “Israeli” Occupying of Gaza

folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

As many as 11 Zionist ministers and 15 coalition Knesset members participated in a far-right event in Occupied Al-Quds where calls were made to reoccupy the Gaza Strip.

Several hundred “Israelis” attended the conference at the so-called “Congress Center”.

Hebrew media quoted a senior official close to “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the he believes the convention to be harmful.

“It compromises the war effort in Gaza and the effort to free the ‘hostages’. What does it contribute? It adds nothing,” Bibi’s source told “Israeli” media.

Meanwhile, the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on “Israel” to “encourage voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the war-battered enclave.

The Zionist official also urged to rebuild “Israeli” settlements in Gaza, says that Israel's unilateral disengagement from Gaza in 2005 Disengagement from Gaza only brought about “terror”.

"It is on us to fulfill what our Torah says, ‘You will inherit the inhabitants of the land so that they do not become thorns in your side,’ we must encourage them to leave," Ben Gvir added.

“What a shame it would be to wait another 15 years to return to Gush Katif. It's high time to return to ‘home’, to build settlements, to institute the death penalty for ‘terrorists’, and it is the time for victory,” he claimed.

