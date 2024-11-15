By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, January 28, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:33 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the “Birket Risha” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Ramim” [occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] Barracks and its surroundings with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Hunin” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Tel Shaar” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with two Falaq-1 rockets, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with a Burkan rocket, causing a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}