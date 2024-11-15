Iran: We have No Links to Attacks on US Forces in Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s mission to the United Nations announced that Tehran has no links to attacks on US forces in the region as they are related to conflict between resistance groups and the US military.

The mission issued statement published late on Sunday after a drone operation on a US base on the border of Jordan and Syria that killed three American forces.

The statement said Iran had no link to the operation, adding that the incident was part of the “conflict between the army of the United States of America and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks.”

US President Joe Biden blamed what he called “Iranian-backed groups” mainly based in Iraq for the attack, which killed three American forces and wounded at least 34.

A drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan has left three American service members dead and at least 25 others injured.

In his statement, Biden said the attack took place in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. Jordan, however, says it did not occur on its soil but in Syria.

The US president said efforts are underway to gather the facts of the attack and vowed revenge.

“Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he said.

According to a statement from US Central Command, the number of those injured in the drone attack is expected to change as more people seek care. Eight personnel were evacuated from Jordan for higher-level care, but are in stable condition.