No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat

Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces Yehya Saree released the following statement:

In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in support with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as a response to the American-British aggression on our country, our fighters clashed on Monday with a number of American destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab while they were protecting two American commercial ships.

The result of the clash came as follows:

- The American vessel was directly hit

- The two American commercial vessels were obliged to withdraw and retreat.

 -Several of our ballistic missiles struck their targets despite the warships’ attempts to intercept them.

The Yemeni military forces used a number of ballistic missiles during the more than two-hour clashes.

In parallel, the Yemeni Armed Forces are to persist with their military operations: enforcing a blockade on “Israeli” navigation in the Red and Arabian seas until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza, and the imposed siege is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will take all necessary military procedure within the legitimate right of defense of our country, our people, and our nation, by targeting all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arab seas.

Israel Palestine Gaza Yemen houthis ansarullah bab elmandeb strait RedSea

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

12 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

2 days ago
Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

3 days ago
New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-11-2024 Hour: 10:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot