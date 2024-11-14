- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, January 27, 2024
January 27, 2024
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, January 27, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops south of the “Al-Abbad” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dovev” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance sniper force targeted at 2:35 p.m. a secret command headquarters in the “Zibdin” Barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms with a Falaq-1 rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. the espionage equipment in the “Ras Al-Naqoura” Naval Site with the appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Shomera” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
