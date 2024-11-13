Iraqi Resistance Groups: US Only Understands Language of Force

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s anti-terror resistance groups say Washington's approval of Baghdad's request for the formation of a committee on US troop withdrawal results from the "strikes of resistance" and proves that the US understands nothing but the “language of force.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a coalition of anti-terror fighters, made the remarks in a statement on Friday after Baghdad and Washington agreed to set up a committee to start negotiating a timetable for a phased withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

“The calls of the Islamic Resistance, the decision of the parliament, and the popular support for the expulsion of foreign forces have all failed to be implemented for years due to American manipulation to fulfill its malicious agenda in Iraq and the region,” the statement said.

“The American acquiescence to the Iraqi government's request to form a committee to arrange the status of their forces would not have happened without the strikes of the Resistance and the blessings of the martyrs' blood. This proves that Americans only understand the language of force,” it asserts.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq cautioned against treacherous acts by the United States as the agreement would allow Washington to “buy time” to perpetrate further crimes in the Arab country.

“We have known nothing but treachery and tyranny from the criminal American enemy, as we have experienced over the years of confrontation. This attempt is nothing but a way to shuffle the cards, turn the tables on the resistance, and buy time to carry out more crimes and diabolical plans to harm our people and nation,” the statement said.

The statement added, “It is preferable that there be no dialogue about this supposed withdrawal until the reality of their intentions and the seriousness of their commitment to withdraw their invading forces from Iraq becomes clear.”

Iraq’s anti-terror resistance groups said the "US commitment" would be proved in the departure of its drones and warplanes from Iraqi airspace, handing over the Joint Special Operations Command to Baghdad and the removal of its officers from the center.

“We warn of the danger of granting immunity to any foreign force for any reason, as well as any commitment by the government or its security apparatus to protect these invading murderers,” the statement added.

“If this happens, it is a historical betrayal of Iraq and the blood of its martyrs.”

Earlier in the week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed meetings "in the coming days" to discuss the "transition" of the coalition based on the outcomes of a meeting between Baghdad and Washington in August 2023.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shi'a al-Sudani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it was necessary to “immediately begin a dialogue, to reach an understanding and a timetable regarding the end of the mission" of international advisors in the Arab country, including the American ones.

Senior Iraqi officials have said the end of the US-led coalition was a necessity for the security and stability of Iraq.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of what Washington claims to be a fighting force against Daesh.

The US has maintained its presence, although, the Arab countries and their allies defeated the Takfiri terrorist group in late 2017.

According to US officials, over 118 operations against American troops in Iraq and Syria have been reported since mid-October as anti-US sentiments are running high across the region over Washington’s firm support for the “Israeli” war on Gaza.

The Iraqi resistance forces have targeted major US-occupied military bases in Iraq and Syria, warning the United States against funding and supporting “Israeli” war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while upwards of 64,100 others have been injured.