No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 26, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 26, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of Hunin Fortress with appropriate weapons.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks with a Falaq-1 missile, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the gatherings and deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks and its surroundings with a large barrage of Katyusha rockets.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance sniper force targeted at 9:00 p.m. the newly developed security espionage devices installed on the “Zar’it” Barracks.
  6. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 9: 55 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, causing a direct hit.
  7. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the “Cobra Hill” with 2 Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:40 p.m. one of the buildings in the “Avivm” settlement with the appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit.
  9. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:05 p.m. a position and a deployment of “Israeli” troops near the “Metula” settlement with rocket artillery, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 26, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ibrahim Fadel on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [25/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, August 24, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, August 24, 2024

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 13-11-2024 Hour: 04:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot