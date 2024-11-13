By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 26, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of Hunin Fortress with appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks with a Falaq-1 missile, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the gatherings and deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks and its surroundings with a large barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance sniper force targeted at 9:00 p.m. the newly developed security espionage devices installed on the “Zar’it” Barracks. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 9: 55 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, causing a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the “Cobra Hill” with 2 Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:40 p.m. one of the buildings in the “Avivm” settlement with the appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:05 p.m. a position and a deployment of “Israeli” troops near the “Metula” settlement with rocket artillery, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}