No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza

Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone conversation last week that he will not support a year-long war in Gaza, Hebrew media outlet “Walla” reports.

Citing two anonymous US officials, the report revealed that Biden asked Netanyahu to speed up the transition to low-intensity fighting against Hamas that would reduce harm to civilians.

Biden reportedly told Netanyahu that he does not understand what “Israel’s” strategy for ending the war is, and pressed him to provide an answer as to what the plan is for the day after the war ends.

In response to the “Walla” report, Netanyahu’s office says, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appreciates President Biden’s support and made it clear in his conversation with him that ‘Israel’ is determined to continue the war until all its goals are completed.”

Israel Gaza biden bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Military Confirms Two More Troops Killed in Gaza

“Israeli” Military Confirms Two More Troops Killed in Gaza

2 months ago
‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah

‘Israel’s” Northern Councils Cut Ties with All Gov’t Entities: You’re Not Protecting Us from Hezbollah

2 months ago
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

2 months ago
Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 12-11-2024 Hour: 08:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot