White House Staffers Spurn to Party As “Israel’s” Genocide Continue in Gaza: Ceasefire Now

By Staff, Agencies

A group of White House staffers is calling on others to boycott a party being hosted by chief of staff Jeff Zients to send a message to the Biden administration that it needs to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The call highlights the internal divisions inside the Biden administration over the US president's approach to “Israel's” war in Gaza, which has martyred nearly 26,000 Palestinians - many of whom are women and children.

“If you are an administration staffer and agree that both ‘Israelis’ and Palestinians have the right to live with equal rights, safety, peace, and human dignity, stay home and do not attend this party,” the staffers wrote in their email.

“If you cannot stay home, we ask you to wear green in solidarity with this movement to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. Peace and safety for all across the Middle East is essential.”

Earlier this month, Axios reported that a “morale-booster” party was being hosted off campus by Zients for hundreds of Biden staffers “to celebrate their last three years - and steel the team for the final sprint ahead of the election”.

The group of staffers noted that as the party takes place, “a child in Gaza is killed every 8 minutes”.

“While President Biden celebrates what his administration has accomplished in three years, two mothers are killed every hour in Gaza,” the staffers wrote, noting that “While those in seats of power look to move on from this war, we grieve the 250 lives cut short in Gaza today.”

Since the war began, two officials in the White House have resigned in protest against US support for “Israel's” aggression. Meanwhile, others have mobilized to send dissent cables and letters demanding that the US president advocate for a ceasefire.