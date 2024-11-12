UK: Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Labor Fundraiser

By Staff, Agencies

Several protesters interrupted a UK Labor Party event in Manchester, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A man, who said he has lost his mother and several other family members in Gaza, confronted member of parliament Angela Raynor as she was speaking and showed pictures of his murdered loved ones.

“Why are you not demanding a ceasefire?” he shouted before being taken away by security.

“Women and children dead Angela Raynor, and you call yourself a modern-day feminist, I don’t think so,” a woman told the lawmaker before being taken away.

“Women having to use scraps, tents for sanitary towels. Where’s your voice Angela? Call yourself a feminist. I really don’t think so.”

A third protester then also appeared and confronted shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, but Rayner interjected and told the person: “You’ve made your point.”

Prior to leaving, the woman at the back of the room added: “25,000 people dead Angela and rising.”

Both were then heard shouting “shame, shame on all of you” as Police and security staff escorted them from the room.

One of the protesters could be heard telling police “you’re hurting me” as they tried to get them to leave.

The protest comes as the International Court of Justice [ICJ] is set to deliver its highly anticipated verdict on South Africa’s genocide case against “Israel”.

Reuters has reported the verdict will be made around midday in a hearing that is expected to last around an hour.

The Labor Party have come in for criticism for their stance on a ceasefire in the Middle East since “Israeli” aggression broke out last October, with Keir Starmer refusing to call for one.

It has led to division within the party with more than 50 Labor MPs backing the SNP’s call for a ceasefire back in November.