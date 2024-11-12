Iran: Raisi’s Visit Begins New Chapter in Ties with Turkey

Iran’s foreign minister says the official visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to Turkey and its results will mark “the beginning of a new chapter” in bilateral and regional cooperation between the two powerful neighbors.

Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday oversaw in Ankara the signing of 10 joint cooperation documents in various fields including culture, media and communication, rail and air transportation, electricity, energy, economic and free trade zones.

“Bilateral agreements are within the framework of neighborhood and diversification policy on all dimensions of relations, including trade, investment, economic, customs, industry, expansion of border markets and free zones, cultural, tourism, border security and fighting terrorism,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on X Thursday.

President Raisi announced on Wednesday that Iran and Turkey have set a goal to boost their bilateral trade to $30 billion annually and expressed confidence in achieving this target, citing the capacities of both nations.

The Iranian president, who had been invited by Erdogan, emphasized Turkey’s role as a key economic partner for Iran.

In a joint news conference, Raisi said Iran and Turkey are two regional heavyweights which can work to settle regional and even international issues.

He said the two countries agreed to further boost their fight against the scourge of terrorism in the region.

Erdogan, for his part, said he discussed with his Iranian counterpart the need for cessation of the “Israeli” entity’s “inhumane” attacks on Gaza and the urgency of just and permanent peace.

Both Turkey and Iran oppose the illegal US presence in Syria and have strongly condemned the ongoing “Israeli” genocide against the Palestinians.