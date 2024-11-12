Iran’s FM: Bibi Won’t Last for 10 Minutes without US Backing

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian denounced Washington’s supports for the Zionist entity in the onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

AmirAbdollahian further stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not survive for 10 minutes if the US stops backing him.

In an interview with ABC during his stay in New York for a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine, the Iranian foreign minister said the US’ policies have increased the risk of military tensions in the Middle East.

“The scope of the war has become wider. This means that the danger of having a wider war in the region has gone up,” AmirAbdollahian told ABC News Chief Global Affairs.

He also lashed out at the US and the “Israeli” entity for escalating tensions.

“If the US today stops its backing -logistical and weapons, political and media support- of the genocidal war launched by ‘Israel’, then I can assure you that Netanyahu will not survive for 10 minutes,” he asserted. “So, the key to solve the problem is in Washington before it is in Tel Aviv.”

Asked about Iran’s relations with Hamas, AmirAbdollahian stated: “We consider Hamas a Palestinian liberation group that is standing against occupation.”

“Of course, we never approved the killing of women and children, civilians anywhere in the world. We never support it,” he underlined.

Refuting the allegations that Iran has armed the Yemeni forces, the foreign minister said the US military has fabricated the information. “Mostly, this is a TV show,” he asserted.

On the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020, AmirAbdollahian said, “That was a big, big mistake made by Trump. That is not something that we will be able to forget.”

He added that Tehran still wants to see “all the people involved in the strike brought to justice.”

AmirAbdollahian argued that whether Trump won or lost his bid for another presidential term would ultimately have little impact on the relationship between the US and Iran.

“Individuals are not important, what matters is the behavior of the government that takes the office,” he stated, pointing out that “Nobody is going to benefit from any war. We believe that the solution is never war.”