Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza

access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s resistance groups have announced conducting fresh drone strikes against bases housing American occupation forces across the country.

Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror groups, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

It specified the targets of the attacks as “the occupation base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq” as well as the Ain al-Asad Airbase in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar. 

The drone strikes, the statement added, came “in continuation of our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region.”

The strikes also served as a “response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza.”

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it was necessary to “immediately begin a dialogue, to reach an understanding and a timetable regarding the end of the mission" of international advisors in the Arab country, including the American ones.

Concluding its statement, the Islamic Resistance vowed to “continue striking the enemy's strongholds.”

