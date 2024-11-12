- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, January 25, 2024
Translated by Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters:
- targeted 10:00 a.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- targeted at 11:00 a.m. “Jal al-Allam” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- launched at 11:20 a.m. an air attack with two offensive drones on one of the air ‘defense’ system sites and the Iron Dome platforms near the “Kfar Blum” settlement, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
