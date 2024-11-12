No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, January 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, January 25, 2024
January 25, 2024
Translated by Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters:

  1. targeted 10:00 a.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. targeted at 11:00 a.m. “Jal al-Allam” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  3. launched at 11:20 a.m. an air attack with two offensive drones on one of the air ‘defense’ system sites and the Iron Dome platforms near the “Kfar Blum” settlement, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

