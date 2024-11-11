British PM Quizzed over Shocking Gaza Video

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been questioned over an ITV News video which shows a civilian being shot dead while waving a white flag in Gaza. The shocking images have sparked war crime accusations, and Sunak was challenged to give his reaction on Wednesday.

The video taken the previous day by Mohammed Abu Safia, an ITV News cameraman, showed a group of civilians in the enclave holding a white flag. An English-speaking man says they are trying to go back to an area under fire to rescue relatives. Moments later, one of the men is fatally shot in the chest.

During Wednesday’s prime minister’s questions, Scottish National Party MP Stephen Flynn challenged Sunak over the incident, asking him if “such an act constitutes a war crime?”

In response, Sunak said “international humanitarian law should be respected, and civilians should be protected.” But Flynn pushed him further, saying: “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask the prime minister of the United Kingdom to rise to that dispatch box and tell the people of these isles and elsewhere, that shooting an unarmed man walking under a white flag is a war crime.”

Meanwhile, Labor MP Tahir Ali also bitterly criticized the prime minister over the “Israeli” war, saying he had “the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands,” and asking him if it was time to commit “to demanding an immediate ceasefire and an ending of the UK’s arms trade with ‘Israel’.”

In December, Human Rights Watch said selling weapons to “Israel” could make the UK complicit in war crimes. Since 2015, Britain has licensed at least £474 million worth of military exports to the entity, including components for combat aircraft, tanks, missiles, and ammunition. The UK provides approximately 15% of the components for the F-35 stealth fighter currently attacking Gaza, according to the organization, which argues that open licenses lack transparency and allow for unlimited quantities of weapons exports.