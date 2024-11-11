No Script

“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Minister Gideon Sa'ar stressed that when his “National Unity Party” entered Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, it defined the partnership as for the war period.

Sa'ar further added: “We didn't stand there with stopwatch in hand this week.”

In an interview with Maariv, Sa'ar viewed that “What matters to the public is that we win the war, which will profoundly affect our global and regional standing for a long time.”

Sa'ar said he believes that “Netanyahu is centrally responsible for the mishaps in Gaza and the 'Black Saturday' events.”

“A ‘state’ inquiry committee should investigate, to establish responsibility and extract lessons. It was a multi-dimensional failure — political, operational, and intelligence-wise. However, now is not the time for elections. At this stage, I'm prioritizing the war against our enemies over a renewal of [internal conflicts],” he mentioned.

“At this moment, it would be a mistake to disband the emergency government, but if I come to the conclusion that the government is moving in the wrong direction, I will reassess my stance,” the “Israeli” minister said.

 

 

 

 

 

