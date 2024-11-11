No Script

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian in Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian health ministry announced that a Palestinian man was martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces live’ bullets, in the village of Bir Al-Basha, south of Jenin.  

According to reports, undercover “Israeli” forces stormed the said village, where they broke into Wissam Khashan's family house and besieged it for hours, during which the undercover soldiers opened heavy gunfire and fatally shot Khashan.

“Israeli” forces further detained his brother Ahmed, an ex-detainee in “Israeli” jails, during the raid.

 

Israel Palestine jenin westbank

