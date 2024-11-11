Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force says the military unit is highly prepared to give a "crushing response" to any kind of threat.

"Today, the Army stands at the highest level of combat readiness and defense capability, and any threat posed by the enemies will be met with a crushing response," Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said in a meeting with a number of commanders and staff of the Army's Ground Force in Khuzestan Province on Wednesday.

He added that units of the Army's Ground Force across the country, particularly in border areas, are defending Iran with the state-of-the-art equipment and weapons and are ready to give a firm response to enemies in case of any mistake.

He emphasized that the presence of the Army and Ground Force in border areas is aimed at improving the force's intelligence command.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great progress in developing a broad range of military equipment, making the Armed Forces self-sufficient in the defense sector.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing that such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiations.

Pointing to ongoing political developments in the region, Heidari said the global arrogance does not accept that the Islamic Republic has introduced a new dialogue to the world.

The global arrogance is retreating and is on the decline because of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region, the senior commander added.

He warned that the enemies have resorted to hybrid war to discourage the Iranian people from participating in the parliamentary elections in March, saying massive participation of Iranians in the vote would defeat the enemy.