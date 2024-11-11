No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

Iran FM: US-UK Aggression Against Yemen Risks Expansion of War

Iran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has reiterated Tehran’s opposition to any foreign military aggression against Yemen and warned the US and the UK that their strikes on the Arab country could expand the war.

Amir Abdollahian took to X social platform and referred to his speech at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday night, in which, he said that the US-UK airstrikes on Yemen are a strategic error.

“I clarified that the US and British military aggression against Yemen only leads to the expansion of the scope of the war”, he said in the post.

During a speech at the Security Council meeting focusing on Palestine and the developments in West Asia, the top Iranian diplomat issued harsh warnings about the catastrophic situation in Gaza amid the ongoing “Israeli” genocide there.

“I emphasized the need to stop the crimes and genocide of the Zionists in Gaza and lift the blockade of this territory in order to send relief aid immediately”, Amir Abdollahian added.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that Iran believes that Palestinians can decide their future without any foreign interference.

The top Iranian diplomat also criticized the US for its all-round support for the Zionist apartheid regime as the main obstacle to preventing genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

