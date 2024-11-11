No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Fearing Yemeni Ops, Shipping Giant Abandons Red Sea

Fearing Yemeni Ops, Shipping Giant Abandons Red Sea
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US branch of Danish shipping giant Moller-Maersk has said it will follow its parent company and stop sending merchant vessels through the Suez Canal and Red Sea due to the operations of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

Two vessels operated by Maersk Line [MLL] – the Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake – as well as their US Navy escort, were targeted by a Yemeni cruise missile in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait on Wednesday, the company and the US said.

The Yemeni army’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced that several missiles hit their target and forced the ships to turn back.

“The US Navy has turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden,” a Maersk statement said, adding that “following the escalation of risk, MLL is suspending transits in the region until further notice.”

MLL operates US-flagged and US-crewed ships. The branch continued to use the Suez route until Wednesday, while its parent company suspended travel in the waterway on January 5.

Traffic via the Suez Canal – the fastest route from Asia to Europe – makes up around 15% of the world’s commercial shipping, according to the White House. In order to avoid the risk of Yemeni operations, some of the biggest freight companies in the world have been forced to reroute their vessels around the coast of Africa, facing increased costs and skyrocketing insurance premiums.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks on ships heading to “Israel” until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Israel Palestine Yemen denmark houthis ansarullah RedSea SuezCanal

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Forces Target Another ‘Israeli’-Bound Ship

Yemeni Forces Target Another ‘Israeli’-Bound Ship

2 months ago
Yemeni Forces Target Greek Ship SOUNION for Violating Palestinian Port Ban

Yemeni Forces Target Greek Ship SOUNION for Violating Palestinian Port Ban

2 months ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns Muslims of Dangerous Situation in Conflict with “Israel”

Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns Muslims of Dangerous Situation in Conflict with “Israel”

2 months ago
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 11-11-2024 Hour: 01:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot