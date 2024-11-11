- Home
Red Sea Ops: Yemeni Army Targets US Warships with Ballistic Missiles
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Army announced on Wednesday night that its forces fired ballistic missiles against the US warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under a genocidal US-backed war by the “Israeli” entity.
Cited by Yemen's al-Masirah television network, the forces reported striking the American warships, including a number of destroyers, with the projectiles on Wednesday as the vessels were providing protection for two American commercial vessels.
“Despite attempts by the warships to intercept them, our ballistic missiles have reached their targets successfully,” the forces said, noting that an American warship was “directly hit and the commercial vessels were forced to retreat.”
The entire development “lasted for two hours,” the announcement added.
Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against “Israeli” vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.
Concluding their announcement, the Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to continue their operations “until the blockade against the Gaza Strip was lifted.”
They also pledged to continue “taking all defensive measures to defend, and counter the US-British aggression” against Yemen.
