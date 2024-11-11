No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

Red Sea Ops: Yemeni Army Targets US Warships with Ballistic Missiles

Red Sea Ops: Yemeni Army Targets US Warships with Ballistic Missiles
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Army announced on Wednesday night that its forces fired ballistic missiles against the US warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under a genocidal US-backed war by the “Israeli” entity.

Cited by Yemen's al-Masirah television network, the forces reported striking the American warships, including a number of destroyers, with the projectiles on Wednesday as the vessels were providing protection for two American commercial vessels.

“Despite attempts by the warships to intercept them, our ballistic missiles have reached their targets successfully,” the forces said, noting that an American warship was “directly hit and the commercial vessels were forced to retreat.”

The entire development “lasted for two hours,” the announcement added.

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against “Israeli” vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

Concluding their announcement, the Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to continue their operations “until the blockade against the Gaza Strip was lifted.”

They also pledged to continue “taking all defensive measures to defend, and counter the US-British aggression” against Yemen.

Israel Palestine Gaza britain Yemen RedSea

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

2 months ago
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

2 months ago
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

2 months ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 11-11-2024 Hour: 05:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot