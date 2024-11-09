- Home
Sheikh Zakzaky Meets with Ayatollah Isa Qassim in Qom
By Staff, Agencies
Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, met and talked with Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain.
In this meeting, the parties discussed and exchanged opinions about the latest events in the Islamic world.
