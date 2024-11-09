No Script

Sheikh Zakzaky Meets with Ayatollah Isa Qassim in Qom

folder_openInternational News access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, met and talked with Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain.

In this meeting, the parties discussed and exchanged opinions about the latest events in the Islamic world.

 

