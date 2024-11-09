By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 23, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the Cobra Hill with rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m. the “Meron” Air Control Base in al-Jarmaq Mountain for the second time, in response to the recent assassinations in Lebanon and Syria and the repeated attacks on civilians and homes in our steadfast villages with a large number of appropriate rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 p.m. “Khirbet Ma'er” Base with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}