Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 23, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 23, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the Cobra Hill with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m. the “Meron” Air Control Base in al-Jarmaq Mountain for the second time, in response to the recent assassinations in Lebanon and Syria and the repeated attacks on civilians and homes in our steadfast villages with a large number of appropriate rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:10 p.m. “Khirbet Ma'er” Base with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
