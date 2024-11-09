No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Port of ’Ashdod’ with Drones

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Port of ’Ashdod’ with Drones
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had targeted the port of 'Ashdod' in the occupied territories with drones. It reiterated its unwavering commitment “to destroy enemy strongholds,” as part of its ongoing approach to resist the occupation and support the people of Gaza.

This comes after the US occupation forces in Syria were attacked on Monday twice within hours as missiles struck the US occupation's Conico gas field base.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it attacked Sunday the American bases of al-Omar and al-Shaddadi fields deep in Syria, using drone strikes.

Meanwhile, reports talked of sounds of explosions from inside the American base in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasakah Governorate, noting that the US air systems attempted to repel the attack.

In addition, the “Green Village”, which contains the housing of American forces at the base of the al-Omar oil field in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, was also targeted.

Israel Syria Iraq Palestine deirezzor GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

2 months ago
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians

Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians

2 months ago
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

2 months ago
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 09-11-2024 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot