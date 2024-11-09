Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Port of ’Ashdod’ with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had targeted the port of 'Ashdod' in the occupied territories with drones. It reiterated its unwavering commitment “to destroy enemy strongholds,” as part of its ongoing approach to resist the occupation and support the people of Gaza.

This comes after the US occupation forces in Syria were attacked on Monday twice within hours as missiles struck the US occupation's Conico gas field base.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it attacked Sunday the American bases of al-Omar and al-Shaddadi fields deep in Syria, using drone strikes.

Meanwhile, reports talked of sounds of explosions from inside the American base in the city of al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasakah Governorate, noting that the US air systems attempted to repel the attack.

In addition, the “Green Village”, which contains the housing of American forces at the base of the al-Omar oil field in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, was also targeted.