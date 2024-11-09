Imam Khamenei: Gaza to Emerge Victorious, Muslim Countries Must Cut off Vital Arteries of ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called on Muslim countries to severe their political and economic relations with the “Israeli” entity, and cut off Tel Aviv's vital arteries.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with those in charge of a congress of 24,000 martyrs of Tehran Province.

Imam Khamenei criticized Muslim officials for making “wrong” statements about "Israel’s" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, saying they raise issues such as a ceasefire, which is beyond their control and lies in the hands of the evil Zionist entity.

“The issue that is in the hands of the officials of the Muslim countries is to cut off the vital lifelines of the Zionist regime,” Imam Khamenei added.

He further mentioned that “The Muslim countries should severe their political and economic contact with the Zionist entity and not help this regime.”

The Leader asserted that the Palestinian nation will emerge victorious despite hardships and inappropriate conduct of the authorities of Muslim countries.

“The victory of the people of Gaza is definite and that it will happen in the not too distant future.”