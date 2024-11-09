No Script

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [22/1/2024]

folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Sameh Asaad Asaad [Abu Turab] from Kfarkila in South Lebanon
  2. Martyr Ali Said Jawad [Jawad] from Taybeh in South Lebanon
  3. Martyr Haidar Hussein Ibrahim [Sajed] from Odaisseh in South Lebanon

Israel Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

