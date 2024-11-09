WHO Deeply Concerned As “Israel” Storms Hospital in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that he is “deeply concerned” after “Israeli” forces stormed one hospital and put another under siege as they advanced deep into western Khan Yunis in Gaza.

Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media on Monday that reports of continuous fighting in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, and Monday raid at Al-Kheir Hospital in Gaza are “deeply worrisome.”

“Not only do they put patients and people seeking safety within these facilities at risk, but they also prevent newly injured people outside the hospitals from being reached and receiving care. This must end,” Tedros added.

On Monday, “Israeli” tanks and military vehicles advanced into Khan Younis, placed Al-Amal Hospital under siege, and stormed Al-Kheir Hospital, in Gaza’s bloodiest fighting of the new year so far, cutting the wounded off from trauma care, Palestinian officials said.

The incursion comes as “Israeli” troops advance for the first time, into the Al-Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast, west of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.

After the troops stormed Al-Kheir hospital they arrested medical staff, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra told Reuters.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said tanks had also surrounded another Khan Younis hospital, al-Amal, headquarters of the rescue agency, which had lost contact with its staff there.

According to Qudra at least 50 people were martyred overnight in Khan Yunis, and the siege of medical facilities meant dozens of dead and wounded were beyond the reach of rescuers.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation is preventing ambulance vehicles from moving to recover bodies of martyrs and the wounded from western Khan Younis,” he said.

The PRCS on Tuesday also reported that the “Israeli” forces targeted its headquarters in Khan Yunis with artillery shelling and gunfire from “Israeli” drones, preventing the rescue organization from reaching the wounded.

“‘Israeli’ Occupation targets the PRCS’s headquarters in Khan Yunis with artillery shelling on the fourth floor, coinciding with intense gunfire from ‘Israeli’ drones, resulting in injuries among internally displaced individuals who sought safety on our premises,” it said on X.

“We are deeply worried about what is happening around our hospital,” said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.