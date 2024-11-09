No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, January 22, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, January 22, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m. [at midnight] an “Israeli” force in the vicinity of “Zar’it” Barracks that was preparing to carry out an attack inside the Lebanese territory, causing confirmed casualties.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m. a group of “Israeli” troops deployed at the “Abu Dajaj” heights with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Even Menachem” settlement with rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

