US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out a new round of military strikes across Yemen as Yemeni forces continue retaliatory attacks in the Red Sea on “Israeli”-owned ships or merchant vessels destined to the occupied territories over unrelenting “Israeli” onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, US and British forces launched strikes at eight different locations in Yemen, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, according to a joint statement signed by the six countries.

A senior US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said roughly 25 to 30 munitions were fired, including from warplanes launched from a US aircraft carrier.

So far, eight rounds of strikes over the past month have failed to stop attacks by Yemeni Armed Forces against shipping linked to the “Israeli” entity.

US officials allege the strikes have degraded the ability of Yemeni forces to carry out complex attacks. However, they have declined to offer any specific figures as to the number of missiles, radar, drones or other military capabilities destroyed so far.

Senior officials from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement have strongly condemned the latest US and UK strikes against the Arab country, stressing that such assaults will not deter Yemeni Armed Forces from pressing ahead with their operations against ships bound to Occupied Palestinian territories ports.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, stated that, “We will continue our military operations against the Zionist enemy no matter how aggressively they might bombard Yemen.”

“Our strikes will go on as long [‘Israeli’] atrocities and genocide in Gaza persist,” he noted.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, also said the United States and the United Kingdom cannot stop Yemeni forces launching maritime operations in Red Sea against “Israeli” interests.

“The latest US-British strikes are aimed at discouraging Yemen from supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Americans and Britons should realize that we are retaliating, and that the world ‘surrender’ does not exist in our lexicon,” Houthi asserted.

The latest US and UK strikes came after the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the country’s naval units had struck an American military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the attack successfully targeted OCEAN Jazz, describing the strike as a victory for the oppressed Palestinian nation and a proportionate response to the American-British aggression against Yemen.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Ansarullah spokesman, made the comment in an interview with Reuters.

The statement reiterated that Yemeni forces will continue to block “Israeli” ships or vessels heading to the ports in the occupied Palestinian lands until the Tel Aviv regime’s aggression stops and the siege on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Saree emphasized that Yemeni Armed Forces will take all defensive and offensive measures within the right of self-dense and in solidarity with Palestinians as “Israel” strikes Gaza.

In parallel, he mentioned that Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to respond to any American or British act of aggression against their homeland, and will targets all sources of threat in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea.

“Israeli” shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.